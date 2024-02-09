Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share on its outstanding common stock.
The action was taken at the February 9, 2024, special meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share is payable on March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 23, 2024.
Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
