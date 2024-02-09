Fleet Management Market In Europe To Grow By USD 16.08 Billion Growth Between 2022 - 2027 Growth Driven By Booming E-Commerce Industry- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Fleet Management Market in Europe

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the fleet management market between 2022

and 2027 is USD 16.08 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fleet Management Market in Europe 2023-2027

The booming e-commerce industry drives the market. Last-mile delivery services are getting more and more efficient and thus are in great demand. This boosts the growth of the fleet management market in Europe. As

consumers desire faster deliveries, fleet operators are extending their fleets to accommodate larger volumes. Route optimization technologies are used to provide the fastest and most cost-effective delivery routes to meet urgent needs. For example,

organizations such as the DPD and Hermes use real-time tracking systems to provide customers with up-to-date information on actual delivery locations and times.

Increasing data security and privacy issues with fleet management

hampers market growth. Careful handling of personal and vehicle-related data is required to comply with

the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The right

balance between data collection for operational insight and driver privacy is a priority. Interconnected systems are vulnerable to security breaches. Thus, they

can lead to the loss of critical data, thus increasing the potential for cyber-attacks. Furthermore, high-profile incidents, such as the recent data breach at a major fleet management company, highlight the importance of strengthening cybersecurity measures to thwart potential attacks.

The fleet management market is segmented by Vehicle Type (Commercial fleets and Passenger cars) and

Technology (Commercial telematics hardware, Software, and Connectivity technologies).



The commercial fleets segment is significant during the forecast period.

The commercial fleets segment

includes a wide range of vehicle types such as trucks, vans, and specialty vehicles. The segment growth can be attributed to factors such as

the expansion of e-commerce, the growing need for efficient last-mile delivery, and stricter environmental laws. Additionally, telematics, GPS tracking, and vehicle diagnostic technology are being used more and more, resulting in increased efficiency and reduced costs. Sustainability and electric commercial vehicle initiatives are changing the market, and companies are increasingly integrating green solutions into their vehicles to meet environmental goals and requirements. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the subsidies offered by the governments for efficient fleet management. Also, the presence of stringent government regulations on road safety will drive the growth of the fleet management market in the rest of Europe during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Fleet Management Market:

AB Volvo, ABAX UK Ltd., AddSecure Group AB, Aeromark Communications Ltd., AREALCONTROL GmbH, Astrata Europe BV, Bridgestone Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Fleet Complete, Frotcom International, G4S Telematix, Geotab Inc., Inseego Corp., Karooooo

Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, MiX Telematics Ltd., Targa Telematics S.p.A., TraXall International, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc.

