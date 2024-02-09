Ryff Joins Disney In Picking Up Prestigious AIS Lumiere Awards At The Beverly Hills Hotel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryff Inc., the leader in In-Scene Advertising, is proud to announce that, alongside Disney, it was selected to win a Lumiere award to be given out by the Advanced Imaging Society (AIS) at its Annual Gala. Ryff CEO, Roy Taylor, was given a Lumiere on behalf of his company for being an Innovator in Production Technology.

Presented today for the first time in the Society's 15-year history, the award recognizes AI technology companies who support creators and storytellers in entertainment.



Ryff Receives coveted Lumiere Award

AIS President Jim Chabin stated,

"Our awards committee this year included a special recognition for Ryff for its pioneering work in supporting the film & TV industries with narratively supportive In-Scene Advertising". He added, "the committee felt strongly that bringing fresh revenue streams for both new productions and existing catalogue deserved this new award."

The award acknowledges that In-Scene Advertising, also known as Virtual Product Placement , has reached an important milestone in the media and entertainment industry-becoming a powerful tool for brands wanting to reach consumers

"in-content" without having to rely on agents who often cause studios continuity errors and additional editing time.

Ryff In-Scene Advertising not only opens up new revenue streams for Networks and Studios, with the monetization of both new and catalog content, but does so in a way that has received the blessing of several actors, directors and producers who have invested in the company.

"The team at Ryff includes successful executives from Endemol Shine, Warner Brothers, Fox, ITV, Sony Pictures and others. I myself am an ex-BAFTA board member and technology advisor to four film schools, including Chapman Dodge who have two faculty members here today. We care about the art of film and TV, and so it is a special honor to be on stage alongside Disney to win this Lumiere award," said Roy Taylor, founder and CEO of Ryff.

Another honoree at the event was Disney with the award being accepted by Jamie Voris, CTO.

Other awards presented went to actor Jeffrey Wright, who won the Distinguished Artist Award for his commanding performance in American Fiction; Academy Award-winning writer, producer and director Alexander Payne (The Holdovers); and Darren Aronofsky and Sphere Entertainment, for their film Postcard from Earth.

About Ryff



Founded in 2018, and headquartered in Hollywood, Ryff is the leader in In-Scene Advertising, rewriting traditional product placement rules in the advertising industry by leveraging proprietary AI, machine learning and visual computing technology to digitally integrate brands into any form of media content. Delivering boosts in brand lift, recall and purchase intent, Ryff is revolutionizing how brands connect with their audiences.

