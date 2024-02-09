JIM AND FRANN GRAY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TOM BRADY AND THE TOM BRADY FAMILY COLLECTION BRING HALL OF EXCELLENCE TO FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Specially curated museum to feature a world-class collection of

one-of-a-kind sports and rare memorabilia

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray has teamed up with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to bring the first-ever Hall of Excellence , a one-of-a-kind sports and rare memorabilia museum, to Fontainebleau Las Vegas . The museum, which opens at the resort later this year, was announced February 9 at a preview ceremony attended by Mr. Gray, Mr. Brady, Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer , Fontainebleau Chief Brand and Design Officer Peter Arnell , and numerous local dignitaries and sports enthusiasts.

Upon opening, the Hall of Excellence will showcase a curated collection of memorabilia from Jim and Frann Gray, Tom Brady and The Tom Brady Family Collection; as well as exclusive and rare items from all-time sports legends including Muhammad Ali, Vince Lombardi, Jim Brown, Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron.

"We have a Smithsonian of artifacts," says Mr. Brady, who will be showcasing his seven Super Bowl rings at the Hall of Excellence. "These exhibits are about more than just championships and jewelry, they're about the stories of the people who helped others win.

"Their stories are about everyone who put the team goals ahead of the individual."

The Hall of Excellence collection will further contribute to the elevation of Las Vegas as a global sports capital, with a growing portfolio of championship teams and celebrated sporting events. Authentic memorabilia from historic moments of remarkable achievements that echo through generations will be prominently featured, offering visitors a unique opportunity to celebrate the greatest champions in sports and their greatest achievements.

"Las Vegas has become one of the world's most popular sport destinations, and now fans will have a place to immerse themselves in their most beloved and treasured iconic moments, featuring classic items of their favorite teams and players," adds Mr. Gray. "Frann and I are so proud to have created Hall of Excellence with Tom and Jeff, and we are excited for the fans to be able to enjoy this amazing collection."

Mr. Soffer, highlighting the global appeal of Fontainebleau's tradition says, "Throughout our history, Fontainebleau has been a destination for the world's biggest stars in sports and entertainment, and now guests will have an opportunity to get closer to this incredible collection of memorabilia. We're so proud to join with Jim and Tom, sports icons who have connected with generations of fans on multiple levels, in bringing our Hall of Excellence to life."

The Hall of Excellence museum boasts an architectural and exhibition design masterfully crafted by designer Peter Arnell, who began working on the museum early in the collaboration alongside Mr. Gray.

"What's truly incredible is that we're putting a museum inside a hotel and setting a new precedent in Las Vegas," says Mr. Arnell. "It's all authentic, just like this hotel, and we're not just putting these artifacts on display but also providing the feeling behind them, creating a connection that will make this an extraordinary, and engaging, attraction."

