PA-Based Personal Injury Law Firm Launches To Serve Clients Across U.S.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With nearly 30 years of combined experience handling the most complex cases, the founding partners, Ben Baer and David Langsam, have the background, credentials and reputation for creatively developing and litigating claims to maximize recoveries for injury victims. During their careers, Injury Law Partners ' founders have worked as counsel or co-counsel on cases that have resulted in more than $350,000,000 of client recoveries. Central to Injury Law Partners' mission is pursuing justice and maximum compensation for every client with true partnership, unwavering attention to detail, results-driven representation, and a personalized client focus.“Injury victims deserve unwavering dedication and creativity from their attorneys as they navigate complicated injury claims so they can focus on their recovery,” said Ben, one of the firm's expert personal injury lawyers.“We build close relationships with our clients to understand their unique situation and needs.”According to David,“Injury Law Partners is not just a law firm; we are partners in your journey towards justice. Trust us to fight tirelessly on your behalf, securing the best possible outcome for your case. Together, we will stand by your side, offering unwavering support and personalized service that exceeds expectations.”Part of ILP founders' success has been their specialization in complex and high-stakes personal injury claims that require a thorough understanding of the rules, regulations and standards applicable to a wide-array of practice areas. The lawyers at Injury Law Partners provide the attention to detail and creative thinking that is critical to identifying every possible theory and understanding how to best meet their clients' needs.“While we prepare every case for trial, we also move efficiently toward fair settlements when possible,” David said.The team leverages connections with experts and consultants to investigate and develop case theories and build robust damages presentations for maximum compensation, while refusing to compromise responsive client service.The ILP team takes every possible step to maximize clients' access to full and just compensation for all the harm, losses and suffering they have endured. When clients reach out to their personal injury law firm, they will connect directly with a seasoned personal injury lawyer who will handle their case from start to finish, providing support throughout the legal process.“We provide our cell phone numbers so clients can always reach us directly with questions or concerns,” said Ben.“Open communication is vital, so we promise to explain legal processes while offering compassion.”As part of their comprehensive counsel, the firm assists clients in coordinating medical care, obtaining lost wages and necessary services, and navigating insurance claims on their path toward physical, emotional, and financial recovery. "We know legal action is just one piece of rebuilding clients' lives," David said.In line with their client-first approach, Injury Law Partners was proud to announce their offering of free consultations to prospective clients. This gives individuals the opportunity to discuss their case, understand their potential legal standing, and explore the possible approaches to their unique situation without any financial commitment.Furthermore, Injury Law Partners operates on a no-fee policy, embodying their belief that their success is intertwined with their clients'.“This policy ensures that attorneys will not be paid until after clients have received their rightful compensation, as they deserve”, said Ben.In order to schedule a free consultation, interested parties can reach out to Injury Law Partners through their newly launched website or call their offices at 888-834-6668.About Injury Law PartnersInjury Law Partners is a personal injury firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence, recklessness and defective products. With offices in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, their team serves clients throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nationwide. While headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic, Injury Law Partners' attorneys regularly investigate claims around the country and work with colleagues in other states for court admissions on a case-by-case basis. They handle a variety of practice areas including car accidents, premises liability, workplace injuries, electrical contacts, medical malpractice, product liability, wrongful death, and other complex personal injury claims.

