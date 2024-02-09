Signals To Recognize Industry Leaders With The Revtech Summit Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Signals introduces 60+ RevTech Award nominees for the RevTech Summit

Signals presents 60+ RevTech Award nominees for the FREE, one-day virtual RevTech Summit featuring prominent experts, an event for growth-driven professionals.

- Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of SignalsSILICON SLOPES, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Signals , the leading AI marketing tool, announced the highly anticipated, free, virtual RevTech Summit on February 21, 2024, at 9 a.m. PST. The Summit is an online event for business professionals to gain insights from experts in the industry, with a speaker lineup of 30+ leaders to share their insights and experiences.The event will begin with the Keynote session given by Henry Shuck, CEO of ZoomInfo, and hosted by David Elkington, Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes. Other featured speakers include Sangram Vajre, Founder of GTM Partners; Megan Bowan, CEO of Refine Labs; Brandee Sanders, CMO at Revenue; and more.In addition to the presentations, the RevTech Award winners will be announced. With 60+ nominees, these awards recognize individuals who have contributed to revolutionizing technology. The categories include RevTech Thought Leader, Architect, Practitioner, and Strategist. The Thought Leader category recognizes leaders who drive their teams, organizations, and industries forward through execution. The Architect Award celebrates those who orchestrate and help optimize systems across sales and marketing. The Practitioner category recognizes individuals on the front lines, refining and executing efforts within their organization. Finally, the Strategist category acknowledges professionals who specialize in developing and implementing strategies related to revenue technology. Four winners will be announced for each category on February 21st at 9:00 am PST.Top RevTech Thought Leader Nominees:. Antonio Grasso, Founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation Srl. Jared Robin, Co-Founder of RevGenius. Rosalyn Santa Elena, Founder and CRO of The RevOps Collective. Scott Leese, CEO and Founder of Scott Leese ConsultingTop RevTech Architect Nominees:. Francisco Oller Garcia, Solutions Architect at Metadata. Julia Nimchinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Hard Skill Exchange. Alexine Mudawar, CEO of Women in Sales. Mary Shea, PhD, Co-CEO of MediaFlyTop RevTech Practitioner Nominees:. Tom Boston, Brand Awareness Manager at SalesLoft. Katie Penner, Head of Sender Relations at Sendoso. Amelia Taylor, Lead Evangelist at Regie. Ashley Zagst, Account Executive ApolloTop RevTech Strategist Nominees:. Alexis Scott, CEO of Verbatim. Janice B. Gordan, Founder of Scale Your Sales. Chelsea Larson-Andrews, Co-Founder of TechMode. Jason Hubbard, COO of RevGeniusThe RevTech Summit Awards winners are determined through crowd voting. As an industry professional or enthusiast, you can shape the outcome by voting for your favorite nominees. Voting is open now and will continue until February 20th. To learn more about the nominees and the Summit, visit the official website revtechsummit, vote for industry innovators, and register. The RevTech Summit is a must-attend event that will be broadcast from revtechsummit, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Attendees will have easy access to live and pre-recorded sessions during the event and on demand.About Signals:Signals is an award-winning Analytics and AI solution that allows you to segment, identify, and convert web traffic with automated workflows. This allows businesses to cut through the noise and use their marketing automation and one-to-one sales motions better. Signals is trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Owler, and more. Signals have helped their customers create highly qualified leads by using AI to interpret the buyers' signals. Learn about your future buyers at getsignals.

