Tanaka Farms Presents A Valentine's Day Farm-To-Table Family Cookout And Two Dinners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Tanaka Farms logo features the Kanji (symbol) for Tanaka, which translates to "middle of the field" in Japanese.

Valentine's Day Farm-To-Table Salmon Dinner at Tanaka Farms

Chocolate covered strawberries hand-dipped by our very talented team.

Looking for a last-minute place to celebrate Valentine's Day? Skip the busy, overcrowded, restaurants and try something completely different.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tanaka Farms is set to captivate hearts with not one, but two enchanting Valentine's Day events. A delightful day and a romantic evening on Saturday, February 10th, and Wednesday, February 14th, celebrating love and the love of good food.Valentine's Day Family Farm-to-Table Cookout Tour:11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, February 10thFamilies are invited to a heartwarming Valentine's Day Farm-To-Table Cookout featuring Chef Jim's culinary expertise and family-friendly activities. A special menu, a make-your-own chocolate-dipped strawberries station, a tractor-pulled wagon ride, and a visit with Barnyard Animals promise a fun-for-the-whole-family experience.Valentine's Day Farm-to-Table Dinner :6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, February 10th, and Wednesday, February 14thFor a romantic evening, Tanaka Farms offers an exclusive Farm-to-Table Valentine's Day Dinner. Chef Jim and his team will curate a memorable dining experience with your choice of salmon, steak, or vegan entrée, accompanied by farm-fresh vegetables, roasted potatoes, bread and butter, chocolate-covered strawberries , and dessert. The evening will also feature a romantic wagon ride around the farm, live music, and dancing.Pricing and Reservation Details:Valentine's Day Family Farm-to-Table Cookout Tour:Adults (13 & up): $49 eachChildren (4-12 years): $29 eachChildren (3 years & under): No ChargeMilitary Servicemembers: FREE (Must show valid military ID at check-in)Valentine's Day Farm-to-Table Dinner:Adults only (16 & up): $79Military Servicemembers: FREE (Must show valid military ID at check-in)Spaces are limited, and reservations are required for both events. Secure your spot by visiting or calling 949.653.2100.In addition to these events, Tanaka Farms' hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries make great gifts and are available for pre-order.About Tanaka Farms:Tanaka Farms, a family-owned working farm, is committed to providing fresh, locally-grown produce and memorable farm experiences. The Valentine's Day events showcase Tanaka Farms' dedication to fostering community connections through wholesome, enjoyable gatherings.

Joni Newman

Tanaka Farms

+1 949-653-2100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Tanaka Farms, a Family Owned and Operated Farm in Irvine, California