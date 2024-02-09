Dover Board Appoints Richard J. Tobin As Chairman

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV ) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed President and Chief Executive Officer Richard J. Tobin to the additional role of Chairman of the Board. In addition, the independent directors of the Board have appointed the current Chairman, Michael F. Johnston, to the role of lead independent director. Both appointments are effective February 10, 2024. Mr. Tobin has served as a director since 2016 and as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2018. Mr. Johnston has served as Board Chairman since 2016 and as a director since 2013.

Mr. Johnston said, "The Board's appointment of Rich as Chairman reflects our conviction in Dover's strength and strategic direction. Rich's appointment as Chairman will further support effective decision-making and execution of corporate strategy. As a Board, we look forward to continuing to work with Rich in his new role to continue delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

Mr. Tobin said, "I am honored to be appointed to serve as Dover's next Chairman and want to express my gratitude to the Board for its support and to Mike for his many contributions as Chairman. I thank him for his leadership and look forward to continuing to work with him as Lead Independent Director."

In connection with these appointments, the Board amended the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines to require a Lead Independent Director when the Chairman is not independent and to define the duties of the Lead Independent Director.

