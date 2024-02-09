NASA Welcomes Greece As Newest Artemis Accords Signatory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson participated in a signing ceremony Friday with Greece's foreign minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, as his country became the 35th country to sign the Artemis Accords.

The accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations.

(From left) Ioannis Daglis, president of the Hellenic Space Center, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, watch as Giorgos Gerapetritis, Greek foreign minister, signs the Artemis Accords on the margins of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue at the Department of State in Washington, Feb. 9, 2024. Credits: Official State Department photo by Chuck Kennedy

Also participating in the event at the U.S. Department of State were NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Dr. Ioannis Daglis, president of the Hellenic Space Center.

The signing occurred during the fifth United States-Greece Strategic Dialogue in Washington.

"Congratulations to Greece on becoming the 35th country to join the Artemis Accords family," said Nelson. "The U.S. and Greece are long-time partners and friends, and we are excited to expand this partnership in the cosmos. Together, we are shaping the future of cooperation in space for the Artemis Generation."

The Artemis Accords were established in 2020 by the United States together with seven other original signatories . Since then, the Accords signatories have held focused discussions on how best to implement the Artemis Accords principles.

"As humanity embarks on a great adventure, returning to the Moon and preparing for traveling beyond the Moon, the Artemis Accords serve as a beacon of collaboration and cooperation among nations, paving the way for a sustainable and peaceful exploration of space," said Gerapetritis.

The Artemis Accords reinforce and implement key obligations in the 1967

Outer Space Treaty. They also strengthen the commitment by the United States and signatory nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices NASA and its partners support, including the public release of scientific data.

More countries are expected to sign the accords in the months and years ahead, which are advancing safe, peaceful, and prosperous activities in space. Learn more about the Artemis Accords at:

