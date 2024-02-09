Rebuilding Together And Lowe's Repair Six Las Vegas Homes As Part Of 29Th Annual 'Kickoff To Rebuild' During Super Bowl LVIII Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Professional Football Player Chase Brown teamed up with Rebuilding Together, Lowe's, and nearly 200 volunteers to revitalize Valley View neighborhood



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together , a leading national nonprofit rebuilding communities in need, partnered with Lowe's , the Official Home Improvement Sponsor of the NFL, to provide essential home repairs for six families and community improvements in a Las Vegas-area neighborhood. On Friday, Feb. 9,

running back Chase Brown joined nearly 200 volunteers to help revitalize the community as part of Kickoff to Rebuild , an annual Super Bowl-sanctioned event.

Lowe's Logo

Professional football player Chase Brown with Lowe's employee volunteers

Continue Reading

"At Rebuilding Together, we work not only to repair homes, but revitalize communities and rebuild lives," said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "Through Kickoff to Rebuild, we've repaired more than 176 homes, engaged more than 5,200 volunteers, and invested $6 million in communities in need."



"The repairs we completed today addressed urgent needs for lifelong residents and helped to strengthen the entire neighborhood," said John Brooks, Lowe's regional vice president. "As a part of Lowe's longtime partnership with Rebuilding Together, we are proud to have had more than 140 red vest associates onsite to volunteer and share their DIY expertise to help families remain in their homes for years to come."

The Valley View neighborhood, located southeast of Las Vegas in Henderson, is a 578-acre residential community primarily consisting of single-family homes, many of which are showing signs of deterioration. As affordable housing in the area declines, several homeowners want to remain in place and pass their homes to the next generation but are unable to make essential repairs. These homes are where long-term residents of the community have grown up, raised their families, and created irreplaceable memories.

This year's event, led by the nonprofit's local affiliate, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada , helped six families to remain safely in their homes and enjoy their community center for years to come. Since 1994, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada has helped provide more than 7,800 Las Vegas families with safer community spaces and healthier homes.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, Lowe's red vest associates, community volunteers, and local contractors came together to provide total roof and door replacements, new windows, extensive bathroom upgrades, new water heaters, and more. Additionally, volunteers added a fresh coat of paint to the gymnasium at the local branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada

and cleaned up tree trimmings throughout the neighborhood to create safer streets.

"Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada has provided 30 years of work in the Southern Nevada region, and we are proud to help these homeowners protect their most valuable asset and help to pass a safe home down to the next generation," said Bob Cleveland, executive director of Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada. "We are so grateful to all our partners, volunteers, and contractors who are helping to rebuild and revitalize communities at no cost to neighbors in need."

Additional sponsors and partners who made Kickoff to Rebuild in Las Vegas possible include CreditOne Bank, ADT, Affordable Tree Service, Republic Services, City of Henderson, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada's John C. Kish Club.

For additional information about Kickoff to Rebuild, visit rebuildingtogether . Details about Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada can be found at rtsnv .

Photos of the event, including repairs performed and the homeowners, can be found here.

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities together across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether .



About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) is a FORTUNE 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit lowes .



SOURCE Rebuilding Together