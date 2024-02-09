Ken Fichtler, Founder And CEO Of Gaize, To Deliver Address At Michigan Aggregates Association Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gaize Logo

Gaize in use for heavy industry

BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ken Fichtler, founder and CEO of Gaize, will be delivering an address to the Michigan Aggregates Association (MAA) at their conference on February 14th. The conference, which brings together industry leaders and professionals in the aggregates industry, will be held at the Firekeepers Casino & Hotel in Battle Creek, MI on February 14 - 16, 2024.Fichtler, a renowned entrepreneur and innovator, will be sharing his insights on the role of impairment detection technology in the aggregates industry and how it can drive safety and efficiency. With executive leadership experience spanning over 10 years, Fichtler has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions for various industries.As the founder and CEO of Gaize, Fichtler has led the company to become a leader in providing AI-powered drug impairment detection solutions for safety sensitive industries and law enforcement. Their innovative technology has helped companies streamline their safety programs, increase productivity, and reduce costs. Fichtler's talk will focus on the potential of impairment detection technology in the aggregates industry and how it can revolutionize safety in states where cannabis is legal."I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with aggregates industry leaders in Michigan at this year's MAA conference," said Fichtler. "The environments that aggregates workers operate in are distinctly dangerous and there's no room for drug-related impairment. Everyone deserves to go home at the end of the day, and we're committed to making that vision a reality."The MAA conference will also feature panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities for attendees to connect and learn from industry experts. The conference promises to be an informative and engaging event for all participants.For media inquiries or interview requests with Ken Fichtler, please contact Gaize at 406-518-1894 or by visiting . For more information about the Michigan Aggregates Association and their annual conference, please visit .

Ken Fichtler

Gaize, Inc.

+1 4066003595

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube