               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hubbell Completes Sale Of Residential Lighting Business


2/9/2024 4:32:10 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelton, CT, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it has completed the sale of its Residential Lighting business to Kingswood Capital Management, LP. The business sells indoor and outdoor lighting solutions to the residential market.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact

Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
PO Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4292


MENAFN09022024004107003653ID1107834548

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search