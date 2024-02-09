               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Battalion Oil In Compliance With NYSE American Listing Standards


2/9/2024 4:32:10 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, Texas, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL) (“Battalion” or the“Company”) today announced that on February 8, 2024, it received a notice letter on behalf of the NYSE American LLC acknowledging that, because the Company held its 2023 Annual Meeting on February 7, 2024, the Company is in compliance with its continued listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the Company Guide.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

CONTACT: BATTALION OIL CORPORATION Matthew B. Steele Chief Executive Officer 832-538-0300 |

MENAFN09022024004107003653ID1107834547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search