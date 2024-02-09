PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RETIREMENTS

Commenting on the retirements, Peoples' Chairman of the Board, Susan D. Rector, said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Tara and Jim for their years of dedicated service and many valuable contributions to the success of Peoples. We wish them both continued personal and professional success in the future."



Chuck Sulerzyski, Peoples' President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "On behalf of all the associates of Peoples, I would like to thank Tara and Jim for the leadership they have provided the company during their tenure as directors, a time during which Peoples has experienced significant growth, both organically and through acquisitions."

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples Bank has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902. Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023, and 149 locations, including 133 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at .