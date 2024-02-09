Texadia Systems Opens New Ketra Lighting Demonstration Center In Dallas, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texadia Systems, a dedicated smart home integrator for the University Park and Dallas, TX, area, is proud to announce its new Ketra lighting control showroom is now open. The new space is a full demonstration center that empowers visitors to experience Ketra tunable lighting and motorized blinds with a press of a button-transforming the room's atmosphere.Texadia Systems has invested significantly in its Ketra by Lutron lighting control showroom to educate homeowners, interior designers, and builders on the power of Ketra smart LED lighting. In a boardroom setting, visitors can adjust Ketra smart lighting and Lutron motorized blinds through keypads and app control, customizing the overall atmosphere and feeling of the space.Ketra is a high-end smart lighting brand owned by Lutron, the world-renowned lighting control manufacturer. Ketra's full-spectrum LED lighting fixtures offer the pinnacle of sophistication and control, with a high-definition color palette covering 16.7 million color variations. Ketra lights feature a high Color Rendering Index, with whites ranging from golden warm at 1,400K to icy blue-white at 10,000K. Ketra LED lights may also be dimmed with ultimate precision in 1 percent increments so users can achieve the exact brightness levels they desire.Texadia Systems' new Lutron-certified lighting showroom showcases the lifestyle benefits of high-quality LED lights and the significance of intentional lighting design. Visitors can experience the automation of home lighting to align with circadian rhythms, creating a more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment for different times of the day. Ketra LED lights can also enhance the colors and textures of a home's interior design, making artwork, furniture, and wall coverings stand out with ideal color renderings.Beyond smart LEDs, showroom visitors can explore motorized window shades and experiment with natural lighting levels. Custom lighting scenes coordinate blinds and lights to activate in unison, simplifying lighting control for morning, afternoon, and night. Scheduling lights and shades to follow routines also improves home energy control, promoting a greener lifestyle.Texadia Systems has heavily invested in its new Ketra experience center and LED lighting education to showcase the value it provides interior designers, homeowners, and business owners alike. Texadia Systems' dedicated electrical team designs, programs, and installs custom centralized lighting systems that elevate interior and exterior spaces with intuitive smart controls.Anyone interested in smart lighting control can make an appointment to visit the Ketra lighting showroom by contacting Texadia Systems online or by calling (214) 956-5820 , open Mondays through Fridays from 8 am to 5 pm. Learn more at texadiasystems about their LED lighting control services.

