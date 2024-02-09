(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lynx Systems Achieves Prestigious Security Center Hosted Certification from Genetec

- Tim Lee, VP SalesRICHARDSON, TX, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Established in 1999, Lynx Systems , a trailblazer in providing innovative network-based Duress and Mass Notification, proudly announces its recent certification from Genetec , a globally recognized leader in security and intelligence solutions. This Security Center Hosted Certification underscores Lynx Systems' unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier security solutions and further establishes the company as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving landscape of advanced security technologies.Genetec, known for its cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations with unified security intelligence, has rigorously evaluated and recognized Lynx Systems for its commitment to excellence, technical expertise, and adherence to industry best practices. The certification serves as a validation of Lynx Systems' capabilities in implementing and supporting Genetec's state-of-the-art security solutions."As technology evolves, so do the challenges and complexities in the realm of security. Achieving certification from Genetec is a significant milestone for Lynx Systems, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality security solutions available in the market," said Tim Lee, Vice President of Sales at Lynx Systems.Genetec's Security Center Hosted Certification affirms that Lynx Systems has met the stringent standards set by the industry leader, demonstrating proficiency in deploying and supporting Genetec's cutting-edge security technologies.This recognition positions Lynx Systems as a preferred partner for businesses seeking robust and innovative security solutions to safeguard their assets, information, and personnel."At Lynx Systems, we believe in staying at the forefront of technological advancements to meet the evolving needs of our clients. This certification from Genetec not only validates our expertise but also reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled security solutions," added Tim Lee.As Lynx Systems continues to expand its capabilities and strengthen its partnerships with industry leaders like Genetec, clients can be confident in the company's ability to provide advanced, reliable, and comprehensive security solutions tailored to their specific needs.For more information about Lynx Systems and its range of solutions, please visit lynxsystems.About Lynx Systems, A Division of Micro Technology Services Inc. :Micro Technology Services Inc. (MTSI), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, has been a Texas corporation operating since 1990, specializing in engineering and manufacturing. Within MTSI, the Security Products Division has been instrumental in the design, development, and marketing of duress buttons, duress products, and video solutions. This division's efforts laid the groundwork for the establishment of Lynx Systems in 2004.As active members of security organizations such as IAHSS, IACLEA, and ASIS International, Lynx Systems actively engages with customers, addressing their need for simpler and more cost-effective solutions in installing and operating duress and notification alarm systems. Customers frequently highlight the high costs and disruptions associated with traditional panic button installations, notably in sectors like healthcare.Recognizing the prevalence of network-connected PCs in educational campuses and healthcare facilities, Lynx Systems developed a network-based mass notification solution. This innovative approach facilitates seamless communication between hardware and software alarms and a dedicated server on the customer's existing local area network. Leveraging our in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, MTSI swiftly creates customized hardware and software solutions tailored to market demands.

