Uber Sexual Abuse: Vigna Law Group Offers Psychologist For Initial Client Intakes

Firm is offering prospective client intakes by a licensed psychologist not for purpose of treatment, but to allow team to understand impacts that result.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Sexual abuse significantly increases the risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder. Post-traumatic stress disorder will naturally interfere with understanding the facts of the crime and understanding the significant physical, psychological, social, and vocational implications of the assault," shares Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national catastrophic injury attorney.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, states,“Women who have been raped or sexually assaulted by Uber drivers will always have difficulty explaining the crime because of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress issues. We can't risk not knowing the full and accurate history from a victim and it is necessary for us to fully understand the impact the crime has had on a woman. My firm is offering prospective client intakes by a licensed psychologist not for the purpose of treatment, but to allow my team of lawyers to understand all physical, psychosocial, emotional, and vocational impacts of the assault.”

Dr. Vigna adds,“Women who are raped by Uber drivers are impacted by every conversation they have regarding their trauma. Every conversation is confidential and is within the attorney work product. This information is very sensitive, and a trained psychologist is in the best position for us to obtain an accurate history of the assault and its impacts. We need to know about all the adverse impacts and understand the dates of service and medical professionals our clients have received to date. This is essential information necessary to prosecute each case against Uber drivers or other men who sexually assault women and is provided by a trained professional in sexual abuse.”

Dr. Vigna concludes,“We need to understand, from the start, what happened and all impacts for each client who suffers sexual assault prior to ordering medical records and obtaining police reports.”

Red Flag Warning Signs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from Rape:

1)Anxiety

2)Depression

3)Intrusive thoughts and images of the assault

4)Nightmares

5)Insomnia

6)Difficulty concentrating

7)Flashbacks

8)Exaggerated startle reactions

To learn more on PTSD from rape, visit:

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

Learn more about Vigna Law Group.

