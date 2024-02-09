Get Into The Journey Of Resilience, Redemption, And Transformation With“The Goat That Escaped & Survived”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATE, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an emotionally charged memoir, Miss Kelly opens the pages of her life, taking readers on a poignant journey of survival, resilience, and the transformative power of faith.“The Goat That Escaped & Survived” delves into the author's tumultuous upbringing, shedding light on generational abuse, the concept of scapegoating, and the healing journey towards redemption.



Miss Kelly bravely discusses her family's horrific abuse history to show how trauma can be passed down. The story emphasizes mindfulness and choosing to break bad habits, especially parenting habits. This book is for people trying to accept their trauma and move forward with hope.



Drawing a parallel with the biblical concept of a scapegoat. Miss Kelly relates her own experience as a family scapegoat. The book reflects on the emotional toll of being unfairly blamed or targeted within a family, exploring the theological perspective of Jesus as a scapegoat. Through personal reflections and biblical insights, Miss Kelly contemplates themes of forgiveness, redemption, and the transformative power of self-discovery.



The story highlights dysfunctional family traits like abuse, fear, power struggles, and conditional love. Miss Kelly bravely admits that her family isn't perfect and that being a family scapegoat is due to a dysfunctional family structure. The author fights abusive cycles and helps parents improve their children's lives.



After learning about her mother's prenatal physical abuse, Miss Kelly discusses her own struggles. Co-dependency, narcissistic abuse, and abandonment start the story. It then explores how horrific events shaped the author's childhood, setting the stage for a difficult journey. The story follows Miss Kelly's relationship with Jesus Christ as she recovers.



This book details the biblical concept of a scapegoat and Leviticus ritual of assigning sins to an abandoned goat in the wilderness. Miss Kelly uses her own experience as a scapegoat to compare this ritual to the emotional and psychological toll unfair blame can have on a family.



“The Goat That Escaped & Survived” is not just a memoir; it is a testament to resilience, healing, and the indomitable human spirit. Miss Kelly's journey from being a family scapegoat to the 'goat that escaped, survived, and thrived' serves as an inspirational narrative of overcoming adversity through faith, self-discovery, and breaking generational cycles.



About the Author:

Miss Kelly's new book provides a platform to share her experiences, embeds inspiration from biblical stories, and provides clinical evaluations. Her journey pivots towards a healthier future, shifting from co-dependency to reliance on God. Through the book, she boldly shares her story to help others going through similar struggles, offering hope for healing and growth.



“The Goat That Escaped & Survived” is not just a book; it's an invitation to embark on your own journey of escape, survival, and thriving. Join Miss Kelly in reflecting on the transformative power of acceptance, faith, and the pursuit of a brighter future.



Miss Kelly“The Goat That Escaped & Survived” is now available on her official websites:

Kelly Grennan

The Writers Tree

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram