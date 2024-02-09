Feature Film Emphasizing The Multifaceted Life As An Immigrant Premieres At Santa Barbara International Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scenes of The Ballad of a Hustler

Bernardo Barreto, writer and actor of The Ballad of a Hustler

The Ballad of a Hustler written by Bernardo Barreto and directed by Heitor Dahlia will be screening live on February 15th at the Metropolitan Metro 4 Theatre

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ballad of a Hustler, written by and starring Bernardo Barreto, follows Jonathan (Barreto), who was recently released from prison, and discovers his ex-fiancee has gone missing, leaving behind her 6-year-old son. The unlikely pair venture into the dangerous underworld of illegal immigration in a desperate attempt to find her. The film has been accepted at the 39th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival and will be screening on Thursday, February 15th, at 8:20 p.m. at the Metropolitan Metro 4 Theatre.The director of the film, Heitor Dahlia, explains the story as "different aspects of many immigrants around the world." A legal immigrant who becomes an ex-con, an illegal mother struggling to make ends meet, and a young boy are all trying to survive in America. The film makes a point to address the rise of illegal immigration around the globe and the lack of government intervention or resources.Barreto explains that, "[He] found [him]self as an overseer, mapping the story's skeleton from a bird's eye view. It was in the act of diving into the character that [he] breathed life into the narrative. Yet, it wasn't until the film unfolded in the editing room that [he] truly grasped the essence of the story [he] wanted to tell."The drama stars Bernardo Baretto, Robbie Johns, Emeraude Toubia, Andréa Beltrão, Drew Moerlein, and Robin Lord Taylor and includes the work of producers Berny Filmes and Yale Productions.The international premiere of The Ballad of a Hustle is on Thursday, February 15th at 8:20 PM, and another session will take place on Friday, February 16th at 10 AM. For tickets and details, visit . Actor Bernardo Barreto will be present.For press or general inquiries Email ... or call +1 774-319-0317.

