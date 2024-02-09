On October 8-9Th, Armstrong & Associates Hosts Its Twelfth Annual 3PL Value Creation Summit In Chicago, Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The summit brings together 3PL executives, investors, and technology experts to discuss ways to add value today and assess the future of third-party logistics.

BROOKFIELD, WI, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 8-9th, Armstrong & Associates is hosting its twelfth annual 3PL Value Creation North America Summit in Chicago, Illinois. This year's event analyzes the most important third-party logistics industry trends (such as labor challenges, economic factors dampening growth, digitalization, artificial intelligence and automation, e-commerce logistics, and merger and acquisition activity) in an interactive and fully engaged way.The summit takes an unparalleled deep dive into the strategic, operational, financial, and technological aspects of the domestic and global 3PL industry. Learn about how the value-added services within E-Commerce Fulfillment and Last-Mile Delivery, Warehousing and Distribution, Domestic Transportation Management/Freight Brokerage, Dedicated Contract Carriage, and International Transportation Management/Freight Forwarding will define the future competitive landscape.The 3PL Value Creation North America Summit drives thought leadership through a combination of insightful question and answer style panels and industry-focused market research. Audience members are encouraged to ask questions and network with each other in person or using the event app.Past participating companies include Amazon, A.P. Moller-Maersk, C.H. Robinson, GEODIS, DHL Supply Chain, DB Schenker, Expeditors, Coyote Logistics, Redwood Logistics, Hub Group, Echo Global Logistics, Arrive Logistics, Uber Freight, Greenbriar Equity Group, STIFEL, Jefferies Group, BMO Capital Markets, Harris Williams, Raymond James, Piper Sandler & Co., The Tenney Group, Warburg Pincus, RXO Logistics, Transportation Insight, AFS Logistics, Worldwide Express, ODW Logistics, Penske Logistics, Saddle Creek Logistics Services, CJ Logistics, Capstone Logistics, Dimerco, Kenco Logistics Services, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Neovia, Magnate Worldwide, Radial, Watco Logistics, Truckstop, Trucker Tools, Parade, Greenscreens, AVRL, 3Gtms, project44, Berkshire Grey, MP Objects, Ramco, CBRE, TIA, NHDA and more!This year's 3PL Value Creation North America Summit will be held at Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois. To join us as a sponsor or speaker, please call 1-414-545-3838 or contact us here: request event information. For additional details, please visit .ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.A&A's mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A's 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A's email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.A&A's market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 40 3PLs, supported 25 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.

Cheri Grabowski

Armstrong & Associates

+1 414-545-3838

email us here