(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Feb. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSACU, VSAC, VSACW) (the“ Company ”) a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that on February 7, 2024, the Company filed Form 10-Q with the SEC For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023.



On February 8, 2023,the Company received confirmation from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (“ Nasdaq ” ) that the Company has cured the, previously reported, filing delinquency relating to Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and that Nasdaq has also stayed suspension of the Company's securities pending the decision of the Nasdaq Hearing Panel to be held on 4 April 2024.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (“ VSAC ”) is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“ SPAC ”) that has been established to focus on the acquisition of a private technology company.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is serving as Capital Market Advisor to VSAC and ARC Group Limited is serving as Financial Advisor to VSAC.

