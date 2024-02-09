Weiner Team Op Eds In Detroit News, Montreal Gazette, Pulse Institute On Trump Delays And Olympic Doping, Incl H2 OEN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The first article, first published in Detroit News on January 28, and ranked H2 (#2 nationally) in OpEdNews, is by Robert Weiner and Ting Cui on Donald Trump's“delay, delay, delay” tactics in his court cases. The authors agreed with OpEdNews Publisher Rob Kall that it would become as a“huge failure of the justice system” if no trials and verdicts before the election. Weiner and Cui asserted that voters deserve a "timely decision" before election day.

See for Detroit News:

See for OpEdNews:



In the second article, by Weiner, Cui, and Gene Lambey, the authors argue that the use of performance-enhancing drugs by nations disrespects the efforts of clean athletes who uphold the integrity of the Olympics. The piece published in the Montreal Gazette on February 6th is about the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision regarding Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva, demanding justice for clean athletes and stronger measures from Russia to combat its state sponsored doping. See:



The third article, by Weiner and Lambey, titled,“Even with Child Tax Credit Partially Restored, Children's Food Shortage and Federal Housing Cutback Imminent in House,” was published in the Pulse Institute on February 7, 2024. The article exemplifies how Republican cutbacks infringe upon the basic rights of Americans and proposes more Congressional action protecting sources of food for children and state housing vouchers.

See:



Finally, in what The Carter Center announced as the very last print edition of the Carter Mondale News Letter, Weiner, former Chief of Staff under Chairman Claude Pepper for the Hoyse Aging Committtee and former Carter/Mondale campaign aide, wrote a piece describing President Carter and Rep. Pepper's ending of age-based mandatory retirement. Also included is a photo of Weiner with President Carter at the House Aging Committee meeting at White House where Carter supported (and later signed) a bill banning age discrimination in employment. See:



Weiner also had a number of radio and TV appearances in the month of January.



Weiner was interviewed live on January 15, 2024 on GBNEWS, with host Jacob Rees-Mogg, about the Iowa caucuses, Trump's presidential campaign, and Biden's achievements as President.

Link:



On January 16th, with Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC) Radio with host Richard Spur, Weiner discussed Iowa caucuses, Trump's candidacy, and Biden's economic achievements Link:



Weiner was interviewed live on London Times Radio on January 17, by host Carole Walker and

producer Mike McCarren about the Iowa caucuses, Trump's candidacy, and Biden's achievements. Link:



On January 21, Weiner was on GBN Live with Chief Strategist for Republicans Overseas Erol Morkoc and GBN host Andrew Doyle. Weiner discussed the ramifications of Trump regaining his presidency, and 'ageism' impacting Biden's campaign.

Link to GBN:

Link to X:



Weiner won the National Press Club President's Award for his program recruiting young journalists to co-byline opeds in major media. He has had over 1000 articles published to date.

Overall website:

Opeds published: /opeds

Bob Weiner and Ben Lasky

Weiner Public News

+1 202-306-1200

email us here