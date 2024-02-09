North Korea's Kim Jong Un: Ready To Wipe Out Enemies If Force Used, KCNA Reports

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the country's unwavering commitment to defend itself using all available military means against any potential aggressors. Reuters reported on Friday that Kim issued this stern warning while commemorating the founding anniversary of North Korea's military.

During his visit to the defense ministry on Thursday, Kim Jong Un urged soldiers to uphold the ideology of the ruling Workers' Party and to be prepared to sacrifice their lives in defense of the nation, according to a report by KCNA news agency.

Kim Jong Un, as cited by KCNA, asserted that North Korea would not hesitate to employ its full military might to obliterate any adversaries if they resorted to force against the country, signaling the regime's uncompromising stance on national defense.

Reaffirming his stance on inter-Korean relations, Kim reiterated his refusal to engage in dialogue or negotiations with South Korea, labeling it as the country's“enemy No. 1.” KCNA reported that Kim stressed the necessity of maintaining a powerful military posture for peace and security.

In a significant policy shift announced at the end of 2023, Kim Jong Un declared that peaceful reunification with South Korea was unattainable. The report highlighted a notable change in North Korea's approach towards its southern neighbor.

According to the KCNA report, Kim Jong Un was accompanied by his daughter, Ju Ae, during his visit to the defense ministry. Analysts speculate that Ju Ae's presence hints at a potential future role within the country's leadership structure.

While North Korea typically commemorates the foundation of its military on February 8th with elaborate events, there was no mention of a large-scale military parade this year. Instead, state media reported a ceremony at the defense ministry followed by a banquet attended by Kim and military commanders to celebrate the occasion.

