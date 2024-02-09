(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
2/9/2024 - 10:49 AM EST - Trilogy Metals Inc. : Announces its financial results for the year ended November 30, 2023. Comprehensive loss for the year totaled $14.9 million, compared to $24.2 in the prior-year. Trilogy Metals Inc. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $0.64.
