Happy Belly At 52-Week High On Heal Wellness Deal


2/9/2024 3:20:37 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News

  • Heroux-Devtek, Sun Peak at 52-Week Peak on News
  • Enterprise, Mainstreet, Queen's Road at 52-Week Highs on News
  • Thermal Energy at 52-Week High on News
  • Brookfield, Gabriel at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, February 9, 2024

    Happy Belly at 52-Week High on Heal Wellness Deal Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents. Happy Belly announced it has secured another real estate location for Heal Wellness, a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls, smoothies and delicious breakfast waffles quick serve restaurant.
    Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (C.U) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68 Friday. No news stories available today.
    American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Premier Health of America Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    Sparq Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $187.35 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $210.90 Friday. No news stories available today.




