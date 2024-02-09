(MENAFN- Baystreet) TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News

Heroux-Devtek, Sun Peak at 52-Week Peak on NewsEnterprise, Mainstreet, Queen's Road at 52-Week Highs on NewsThermal Energy at 52-Week High on NewsBrookfield, Gabriel at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, February 9, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Happy Belly at 52-Week High on Heal Wellness Deal Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents. Happy Belly announced it has secured another real estate location for Heal Wellness, a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls, smoothies and delicious breakfast waffles quick serve restaurant.Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (C.U) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68 Friday. No news stories available today.American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Friday. No news stories available today.Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 Friday. No news stories available today.Premier Health of America Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Sparq Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Friday. No news stories available today.TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $187.35 Friday. No news stories available today.Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $210.90 Friday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks