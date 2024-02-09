(MENAFN- Baystreet)
TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News
Heroux-Devtek, Sun Peak at 52-Week Peak on News
Enterprise, Mainstreet, Queen's Road at 52-Week Highs on News
Thermal Energy at 52-Week High on News
Brookfield, Gabriel at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, February 9, 2024
Happy Belly at 52-Week High on Heal Wellness Deal Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents. Happy Belly announced it has secured another real estate location for Heal Wellness, a fresh smoothie bowl, acai bowls, smoothies and delicious breakfast waffles quick serve restaurant.
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (C.U) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68 Friday. No news stories available today.
American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.90 Friday. No news stories available today.
Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $6.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
Premier Health of America Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Sparq Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $187.35 Friday. No news stories available today.
Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $210.90 Friday. No news stories available today.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN09022024000212011056ID1107834500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.