Believing In The UK Crypto Ecosystem: Coinrule Joins Grow London Global Cohort

Coinrule is participating in this cohort because it believes in London's future as a centre for Fintech and Crypto innovations. The UK Department of Trade, and the Mayor of London have played a key role in maintaining UK Fintech as a global leader. London's contribution to the tech eco-system is in stark contrast to political setbacks such as Brexit, which threatened to derail advancement by closing access to markets and making hiring more difficult. Coinrule is proud to be a part of London's progress.

Coinrule CEO Gabriele Musella commented that“as the web3 space becomes more mature, we welcome the UK's political will to shape the web3 sector with sensible regulations,” and that "Blockchain has already transformed the financial markets in an irreversible way which aligns perfectly with Coinrule's ethos and view on the future of investing."

By joining Grow London Global Cohort 3, Coinrule aims to contribute significantly to the UK's positioning as a hub for fintech and crypto innovation, attracting more investments and talent to the sector. This move is expected to generate not only business growth for Coinrule but also to reinforce the UK's reputation as a nurturing ground for cutting-edge financial technology.

