Award-Winning Journalist Claudia Lombana Shares Special Gifts To Inspire For Valentine's Day On Tipsontv

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Each Valentine's Day, people give their significant other special gifts to show love and appreciation. Most "lovers" have great intentions to find the perfect Valentine's Day gifts, but often wait too long and wind up getting gifts that fail to express true feelings. Award-winning journalist, Claudia Lombana, shares some unique and special gift suggestions. Learn the thought process behind the gift recommendations from this nationally renowned shopping expert. Claudia also explains strategies for making this an especially happy holiday.

Claudia Lombana

Lombana shares her favorite Valentine's Day gift ideas.

A UNIQUE GIFT TO LAST A LIFETIME

Everyone wants to learn new ways to express their love, which is why Rosetta Stone makes the perfect gift to give a meaningful experience to that special someone. They offer a Lifetime Unlimited subscription, which includes access to learning in 25 languages forever to never run out of ways to say, "I love you." It is great if a significant other loves to travel, connect with family or roots, or wants a hobby they can do from home. Now, Rosetta Stone is on sale for 50 percent off. Get a lifetime subscription for under $200. Get Rosetta Stone and plan a romantic vacation to test out new skills. For more information, visit .

IDEAS FOR PERSONAL HEALTH

This Valentine's Day, celebrate love and well-being with MaryRuth's Organics, a unique gift that expresses affection in a health-conscious way. Its new liquid multivitamins are available in flavors like Coconut Dream and Peach Mango, which are all vegan and sugar-free. They offer the same format as the bestselling liquid morning multivitamin with new flavors and multiple essential nutrients, including formulas for nighttime and hair growth. Find it at The Vitamin Shoppe or VitaminShoppe , the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

CREATE A MEMORABLE GIFT

This year, do not just buy a card - create a special one with Adobe Express. Adobe Express is perfect for creating cards, videos, or themed social media content to send to a Valentine and Galentine this year. Choose from thousands of beautifully designed templates to spread the love, making it the perfect way to flex creative skills and impress a crush. Using a simple text description, the new AI-powered Adobe Express will bring a unique design to life and create the perfect card for any loved one. Or use the new Drawing and Painting features to give a digital card a hand-drawn, personalized look for that extra special someone. For more information, visit .

A HOT TECH GIFT

Wearables are always a popular gift, so this Valentine's Day, reach health and fitness goals with Venu 3 GPS smartwatches from Garmin. These smartwatches feature extensive fitness insights, a beautiful AMOLED touchscreen display and an impressive 10-day battery life. Plus, when paired with a smartphone, it can make and take calls right from the wrist. With more than 30 built-in sports apps, personalized sleep insights and nap detection, Venu 3 is an on-wrist coach designed to support anyone. Best of all, it is $50 off for Valentine's Day. For more information, visit .

