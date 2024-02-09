(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / The Uplifted Hearts Foundation Partners, a Houston-based 501c3 nonprofit that operates with a profound commitment to building stronger bonds within families and nurturing connections among child refugees and orphans, partnered with the YMCA at their Houston facilities on Feb. 8, 2024, by gifting 400+ brand-new pairs of proper fitting sneakers to Houston children.

Uplifted Hearts founder Hanin Al Qoreishy has an amazing story of perseverance against all odds in migrating from a war-torn Iraq at the age of 12 to the US while navigating cultural and linguistic barriers, cultivating a strong work ethic, and this has driven her true passion for the foundation. Hanin is the Founder and President of Houston-based Legacy Insurance Advisors and dedicates her personal time to her foundation which is her true passion. Hanin was recently featured in the Houston Business Journal as a rising star in the Houston Business community and for the recognition of her efforts to give back to Houston children through her foundation.

The Uplifted Hearts Foundation firmly believes that a child's relationship with their family serves as the cornerstone upon which their connection with the world is built. A strong and loving family environment provides the foundation for a child's emotional well-being and their sense of self. It is from this safe and nurturing space that children learn about trust, empathy, and resilience.

The Uplifted Hearts Foundation has additional events planned in 2024, where we will be offering additional materials, donations, food, and/or special events that will truly help and impact Houston families to build these stronger connections among child refugees and orphans.

