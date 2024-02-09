Tamko Titan XT(R) Shingle Wins 2024 'Product Of The Year' Award

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) GALENA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / TAMKO Building Products, LLC is pleased to announce that its Titan XT® shingle has been named the 2024 "Product of the Year" winner in the Home Protection category by Product of the Year USA - the nation's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. The brand accepted the award yesterday during a special ceremony in New York City.

TAMKO Titan XT Shingles 2024 Product of the Year

TAMKO Titan XT Shingles being installed, accompanied by the TAMKO and Titan logos, as well as the distinctive Product of the Year honor

The Titan XT® shingle is in a league of its own, boasting a 160 mph high wind warranty protection, Class 3 impact rating, top-tier weather performance, stunning aesthetics, and an unmatched color lineup. Recognized for its excellence, Titan XT® is the pinnacle of home protection, securing its position through a resounding consumer mandate.

"We are thrilled that Titan XT® shingles from TAMKO have been crowned the 'Product of the Year' in the Home Protection category for 2024," declares Alex Hines, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at TAMKO. "This prestigious accolade celebrates Titan XT's unparalleled collection of features, including the highest wind protection, Class 3 impact rating, and high-performing weather layering, among many other attributes. We extend our gratitude to consumers for embracing Titan XT® shingles. This recognition fuels our dedication to delivering superior quality products."

Beginning in March, the distinctive red "Voted Product of the Year" logo will be proudly displayed across all marketing channels, including advertising, promotions, social media accounts, and the brand website. Consumers are encouraged to ask their roofing contractor about Titan XT® shingles when undertaking residential roofing projects.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the only consumer product award that rewards innovation and is voted on by real consumers. Established 36 years ago in France, POY currently operates in 42 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers, the distinct red POY logo serves as a shortcut for homeowners and contractors alike in assuring quality, performance, and value.

About TAMKO

TAMKO Building Products LLC is a leading independent manufacturer of residential roofing shingles and waterproofing products crafted with American pride for more than 80 years. At TAMKO, the popular Heritage® shingle series and Proline shingle series feature the best roofing colors on the market that are backed by a brand name recognized for its rich history, core values of honesty and integrity, quality products and processes, authority with building professionals and support for its community. For more information about TAMKO, visit our website at .

