Black Women To Gather In Philadelphia For 2024 Annual Power Rising Summit, 'For The Win!'

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / Black women from around the country are gathering at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown in Philadelphia, PA, February 9-11, 2024, for Power Rising's annual national summit. This year's theme, "For the Win!", will focus conversations on all the ways that black women can win in this moment - from our health to our communities, businesses, finances and our nation. Plenary and workshop sessions will include conversations about a range of key issues black women are dealing with in our personal and professional lives. Topics will include black women's leadership, reproductive justice, how to run for office, AI and increasing diversity in the tech sector, how to build wealth and common myths around investing and building financial freedom. Approximately 500 women and girls, of all ages, sexual orientations and gender identities, professional & educational backgrounds, and faiths are expected to attend. The summit began on Friday morning with an opening greeting from Power Rising Co-Convener Rev. Leah Daughtry with Musiq Soulchild closing out the weekend at Sunday brunch.
Founded in 2018, Power Rising provides a gathering place for Black women, from coast to coast, to come together and develop plans to build and maximize our personal and collective strengths. Our work is organized around five pillars: Business & Economic Empowerment, Culture & Community, Education & Technology, Health & Wellness, and Political Empowerment. Power Rising Action Fund, our c4 arm, engages in civic engagement and organizing on a nonpartisan basis; promotes awareness of and support for education regarding to strategies and best practices as it relates to community organizing and civic engagement; and promotes strategies that advance racial, gender and social justice. We carry out our work through annual gatherings, regional meetings, regularly scheduled webinars, and other organizing activities. Power Rising was birthed out of a retreat of the women of the Congressional Black Caucus, and our Organizing Committee of high-profile and frontline activists, businesswomen, and organizational leaders, representing the broad diversity of Black womanhood, have banded together to organize this annual gathering.
The following events are open to members of the media and on the record:
Friday, February 9, 2024 :
10:00 a.m. - Opening Plenary Session
The State of Black Women: Critical Issues, Critical Action
Moderator : Symone D. Sanders, Author, Democratic Strategist and Co-Host MSNBC's The Weekend
Panelists :
Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley, President, National Council of Negro Women
Dr. Fatima Goss Graves, President and CEO, the National Women's Law Center
Kelley Robinson, President, The Human Rights Campaign
Andrea Joy Campbell, Attorney General, Commonwealth of Massachusetts
12:00 p.m. - Luncheon Discussion
Bringing Our Gifts: How We Learn, Work, and Win Together
Moderator: Angela Rye, Esq., Principal and CEO IMPACT Strategies
Panelists:
LaTosha Brown, Southern Black Girls Consortium
Kristal Bush
Tamika Mallory, Co-Founder, Until Freedom
Imani Rupert-Gordon, Executive Director, National Center for Lesbian Rights
Saturday, February 10, 2024
9:30 a.m. - Plenary Session: Hell No! Protecting and Defending Black Women's Leadership
Moderator : Brittany Packnett Cunningham
Panelists :
Melanie Campbell, President and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation; Convener, Black Women's Roundtable
Dr. Brittney Cooper, Professor, Rutgers University
Ashley Etienne
Karen Finney, Political Strategist, Political Commentator, Advocate
Media Credentialing Information:
Members of the media who wish to cover the Plenary sessions can pick up credentials on Friday 10 a.m.-11 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. In order to gain access to the events, media will be required to show valid press credentials from their media organization
Contact Information:
Karen Finney
Board Member
[email protected]
Power Rising
[email protected]
SOURCE: Power Rising
View the original press release on newswire.
MENAFN09022024004220003708ID1107834454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.