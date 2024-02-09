With Mission Ended For Türkiye's First Astronaut, Now Time To Readjust To Earth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's first astronaut Alper Gezeravci, who experienced
changes in his appearance during his 18-day stay on the
International Space Station, will have to readjust to life on Earth
once he returns later Friday, Azernews reports,
citing Anadolu Agency.
Exercise for two hours every day is mandatory to prevent muscle
loss, and Col. Gezeravci, a Turkish Air Force pilot, made efforts
to strictly follow this regiment during his time at the
station.
Halit Mirahmetoglu, general manager of the Gokmen Space and
Aviation Training Center, based in Bursa, Türkiye, spoke to Anadolu
about the reasons for Gezeravci's physical changes in space and the
challenges awaiting him upon his return to Earth.
Mirahmetoglu said individuals who go to space may experience
some discomfort, especially in the first few days.
"Because of the syndrome known as Space Motion Sickness, nearly
70% of astronauts suffer from headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and
vomiting during the first 72 hours,” Mirahmetoglu said.
"Muscle mass can decrease by up to 20% in just two weeks due to
microgravity,” he said.
Mirahmetoglu said vision loss due to excessive blood
accumulation in the head area is also a common problem during
flights lasting more than two weeks.
"Problems such as thickening of the veins and inflammation can
also increase as the flight duration extends," he warned.
"Astronauts can grow up to five centimeters taller due to
increased distance between the spinal cords, which is caused by the
lack of effects of gravity. This can lead to lower back pain,"
Mirahmetoglu explained.
3-week quarantine no more
Problems such as balance or vision loss return to their previous
state after about a year, he said.
“Quarantine was applied for up to 21 days after the return from
Apollo program,” he said, referring to the pioneering US program to
send a person to the Moon.“Nowadays, after a short period of
checks and rest, astronauts can return to their daily lives within
a few days," he added.
A space capsule carrying Turkish, Spanish, Italian, and Swedish
astronauts undocked from the International Space Station on
Wednesday, freeing the ship to make its way back to Earth.
The return process is expected to take around 47 hours,
concluding on Friday morning, Eastern Time in the US.
The mission launched on Jan. 19 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center
in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The Ax-3 space mission crew docked at the International Space
Station the next day, Jan. 20.
During their over two-week stay on the station, Gezeravci and
his three crewmates from Spain, Italy, and Sweden carried out over
30 scientific experiments, about half of them by Gezeravci
himself.
The crew's scheduled return has been postponed several times due
to bad weather.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107834453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.