Turkish Firm Karmod Built 13,600 Prefabricated Homes For Quake-Hit Regions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish building manufacturer Karmod has constructed 13,600
prefabricated homes for southern and central Türkiye, which were
hit hard by twin earthquakes a year ago this week, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Mehmet Cankaya, Karmod's chairman, said they have been planning
construction in 11 quake-struck provinces in an area of more than
200,000 square meters (2.15 million square feet).
Cankaya noted that the structures built in the region include
earthquake containers, prefabricated steel houses, commercial
shops, chain markets, steel system mosques, schools, bathrooms, and
shower cabins.
He said they have been working with more than 20 teams in the
region since the first week after the quakes, which struck last
Feb. 6.
"We completed the construction of chain stores in 40 different
places," said Cankaya, noting that they focused intensively on the
provinces of Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, Malatya and
Osmaniye.
"We deployed over 6,000 earthquake containers to container
cities. We installed 350 permanent prefabricated steel houses,
ready for occupancy. We built 1,200 independent commercial shops
with our prefabricated building model," he added.
On Feb. 6, 2023, twin earthquakes devastated 11 Turkish
provinces, causing thousands of deaths.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107834451
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.