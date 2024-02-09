               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Georgian PM Officially Appoints Ministers


2/9/2024 3:13:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Irakli Kobakhidze, the newly confirmed Georgian Prime Minister, on Friday signed a decree on the appointment of ministers following the confidence vote in the Parliament on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

After signing the document, all ministers have officially commenced their work, the Government press office said.

The new PM and his cabinet were approved following the resignation of Irakli Garibashvili as the country's PM in late January.

