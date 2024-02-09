New Georgian PM Officially Appoints Ministers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Irakli Kobakhidze, the newly confirmed Georgian Prime Minister,
on Friday signed a decree on the appointment of ministers following
the confidence vote in the Parliament on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
After signing the document, all ministers have
officially commenced their work, the Government press office
said.
The new PM and his cabinet were approved following the
resignation of Irakli Garibashvili as the country's PM in late
January.
