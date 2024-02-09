Italian Astronaut Villadei Returns To Planet Earth

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Dragon Freedom spacecraft with Italian Air Force Colonel
Walter Villadei splashed down in waters off Florida's Daytona Beach
beach on Friday, bringing the Ax-3 mission to a conclusion, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The Ax-3 crew also made up of Sweden's Marcus Wandt, Alper
Gezeravci from Turkiye and Michael López-Alegría, a dual US-Spanish
citizen, came back to Earth 47 hours after undocking from the
International Space Station, where they had been for 18 days.
Villadei is the eighth Italian to have been in space.
During this time, 56 experiments and space activities were done
by the four astronauts during the Ax-3 mission.
The partially reusable Dragon spacecraft is operated by Axiom
Space and Ax-3 was the third private flight to reach the ISS.
