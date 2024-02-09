Still Waiting For Farmers' Statement For Sanremo - Rai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) State broadcaster Rai said Friday lunchtime it was still waiting
to receive a joint statement from protesting farmers that it has
said it will read out during the televised Sanremo Song Contest
underway until Saturday in the Ligirian riviera resort, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
"We are still waiting for the farmers' statement; so many emails
have arrived that we don't know who we can answer: we are waiting
for one to arrive that Amadeus will read on stage," said the head
of the Rai press office Fabrizio Casinelli.
"Rai is willing to bring their problems, difficulties and
requests to the general public, we are ready to do it," he
added.
"When we have (a statement), (host Amadeus) is ready to read
it," continued Casinelli.
"I repeat, we have given ample availability to read the
statement: if the farmers, who have my total solidarity - my
grandfather was a farmer - bring us a joint statement, we are ready
to read it," he concluded.
Earlier on Friday the Alessandria-Asti autonomous farmers'
collective said it had prepared a statement together with the group
Agricultural Redemption from Melegnano (Milan) that would be read
out at the Ariston Theatre hosting the festival.
Both groups have sent farmers and tractors to Sanremo, with
Agricultural Redemption initially hoping it would be allowed on
stage.
However, on Thursday Rai said this was "impossible" and that
Amadeus would read a statement instead.
Farmers in Italy are staging fragmented protests up and down the
country under different groups and banners.
However, the reasons for the protests are all the same and
concern European and Italian agricultural and environmental
policies and general hardship in the sector.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107834446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.