Minimum Pension Amount In Uzbekistan Set Not To Be Lower Than The Minimum Cost Of Living

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the plenary session of the Senate, a law was considered that
entails amendments and additions aimed at further strengthening the
social protection of citizens to certain legislative acts, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.
The law includes amendments to the "Law on Tenancy" that abolish
the termination of a tenancy agreement due to the lessee's
disability as a ground.
Also, in the "Law on State Pension Provision for Citizens," it
is intended to extend the period for paying pension amounts that
have been calculated for, but not claimed by the pensioner, from
twelve to twenty-four months.
The law stipulates that the minimum amount of pension should not
be lower than the level of the minimum consumer expenses, the
procedure for increasing the amounts of pensions during the year
taking into account the growth rates of the consumer price index
for goods and services, as well as counting the period of activity
carried out by convicts during their imprisonment as a type of
activity that gives the right to a pension.
Furthermore, amendments are being made to the "Law on
Accumulative Pension Provision for Citizens," which entails that
information sent electronically through the information system by
the Pension Fund to the People's Bank regarding the emergence of
the right to state pension provision for a citizen will constitute
the basis for receiving pension payments.
The law was approved by the senators.
We remind you that previously in Uzbekistan, the amount of the
minimum consumer expenses for 2024 was set at 621 thousand soums
per person per month. Following this, several pensions and
allowances were also raised to 621 thousand soums.
MENAFN09022024000195011045ID1107834445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.