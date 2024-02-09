Central Bank Expects Inflation Slowdown To Target 5% In Two Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Bank expects to achieve the inflation target of 5%
by the end of 2025, according to the regulator's commentary on
monetary policy, Azernews reports, citing Kun
news agency.
The Central Bank calculates that the price growth rate will
accelerate slightly in the coming months. Annual inflation could
reach 9% by the end of the half-year, returning to last summer's
levels, and settle within the 8-9% range by year-end.
The main reason for the price increase will be the expected rise
in state-regulated prices. Their share in overall inflation will
peak in the second quarter.
This primarily refers to the growth of utilities and energy
tariffs, as well as the prices of railway tickets. The cancellation
of the zero VAT rate on medicines, medical services, housing and
communal services for the population will also affect
inflation.
Apart from that, there remains a high probability of
inflationary factors influencing fruit and vegetable prices. In the
context of climate change, water shortages, and uncertainty with
energy supplies for greenhouses, prices may increase.
Core inflation is expected to rise at the beginning of this year
but will subsequently decrease. By the end of the current year, the
regulator forecasts its value to be in the 7-8% range, with a sharp
reduction to 4% in 2025.
The regulator also counts on a reduction in imported inflation.
This should be facilitated by the gradual slowdown of price
increases in the economies of Uzbekistan's key trade partners, as
well as by reducing pressure on the real exchange rate of the
som.
In the past two years, the real income growth of the population
has slowed by more than half. If in 2022 there was a significant
reduction in income growth from local production amid an increase
in monetary transfers, then a year later, production incomes grew
while transfers decreased.
For this year, the Central Bank expects a stable overall
increase with a slight rise in both categories.
