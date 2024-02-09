Kim Jong-Un Says North Korea Will Occupy South Korea If Necessary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The DPRK considers the Republic of South Korea as its constant
main enemy and is ready to occupy its territory in case of
emergency circumstances requiring its security, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said this in a statement on the
occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Korean
People's Army.
"Not so long ago, our party and the government summed up the
history of the split and confrontation of our people. Identifying
South Korean puppets as the most harmful and invariably the main
enemy of our country and deciding to occupy their territory in the
event of an emergency as a national policy is a reasonable measure
for the eternal security of our country, peace and stability in the
future," the Korean Central Telegraph Agency quoted Kim Jong-un as
saying.
Last year, at the December plenum, the leader of the DPRK stated
that the Workers' Party of Korea no longer considers peaceful
unification of the Korean peninsula possible through dialogue. He
added that the DPRK and the Republic of South Korea have finally
become hostile states for each other.
