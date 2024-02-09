Kim Jong-Un Says North Korea Will Occupy South Korea If Necessary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK considers the Republic of South Korea as its constant main enemy and is ready to occupy its territory in case of emergency circumstances requiring its security, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said this in a statement on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.

"Not so long ago, our party and the government summed up the history of the split and confrontation of our people. Identifying South Korean puppets as the most harmful and invariably the main enemy of our country and deciding to occupy their territory in the event of an emergency as a national policy is a reasonable measure for the eternal security of our country, peace and stability in the future," the Korean Central Telegraph Agency quoted Kim Jong-un as saying.

Last year, at the December plenum, the leader of the DPRK stated that the Workers' Party of Korea no longer considers peaceful unification of the Korean peninsula possible through dialogue. He added that the DPRK and the Republic of South Korea have finally become hostile states for each other.