Azerbaijani Ambassador Presents His Credentials To Senegalese President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazim Samadov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of
Morocco and to the Republic of Senegal, has presented his
credentials to Senegalese President Macky Sall, Azernews
reports.
Ambassador Nazim Samadov conveyed President Ilham Aliyev's
greetings to President Macky Sall and extended an invitation on
behalf of the Azerbaijani leader to visit Baku for COP 29. The
ambassador described Azerbaijan as a friendly country for
Senegal.
The Senegalese President expressed his gratitude for the
invitation and asked the diplomat to convey his greetings and
congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his recent victory in
the election.
As part of the visit, Nazim Samadov is scheduled to meet with
representatives of the central and local authorities of Senegal, as
well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and members of the
diplomatic corps accredited in Dakar.
