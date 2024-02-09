Albanian Prime Minister Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has congratulated Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the snap presidential
elections, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency, Dear Brother,
Your electoral success and re-election to the highest position
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, offers me the right
opportunity to convey to you my best and most heartfelt wishes for
success in this new presidential term.
With the opportunity offered to me by the occasion, let me to
express to you, on behalf of myself and the Albanian government,
all our gratitude for the high-level dialogue between us and
cooperation in such important sectors for our economies, especially
in energy and tourism. I strongly believe that your new
presidential mandate will release new energy into the relations
between our two friendly countries, as well as I am convinced that
the opening of the embassy of the Republic of Albania soon in Baku
will contribute to the best of acceleration of communication
between us.
Once again, with best wishes, please accept, Your Excellency,
the expression of my highest consideration.
Sincerely,
Edi Rama
Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania
