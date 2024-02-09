Lithuanian President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has sent a congratulatory
letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the
election, Azernews reports.
Expressing his best wishes for the continued success to
President Ilham Aliyev and prosperity to Azerbaijan, President
Gitanas Nausėda said:“I firmly believe that Lithuania and
Azerbaijan, under your presidency, will maintain meaningful
cooperation relations and further develop successful bilateral and
multilateral partnerships.”
“I am convinced that there is considerable scope for expanding
relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, especially in
developing bilateral contacts in the fields of economy, information
technologies and renewable energy,” the Lithuanian President
noted.
“May I again offer my congratulations on your re-election since
the new mandate serves as a strong basis for building sustainable
peace in the region,” President Gitanas Nausėda emphasized.
