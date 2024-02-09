Japan To Launch Satellite To Study Space Debris In February

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese company Astroscale Japan will launch the first
satellite designed to study space debris, and the mission itself
can pave the way for the organization of commercial debris removal
from Earth orbit, Azernews reports, citing the
project's website.
The ADRAS-J spacecraft will be launched from the private Rocket
Lab spaceport located on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand on
February 19. The 1.2 m high and 80 cm wide satellite is equipped
with a variety of small engines, which allows it to maneuver in
outer space and approach debris at a minimum distance.
ADRAS-J will have to study the stage parts of the Japanese H2A
launch vehicle launched in 2009, take pictures of them and transmit
information to Earth. Astroscale Japan claims that this is the
world's first mission to safely approach space debris.
The company intends to continue to develop technologies for
garbage collection in Earth orbit while cooperating with
governments and commercial enterprises in different countries.
