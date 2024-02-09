Danilov: Zaluzhnyi's Experience Will Definitely Be Used For Ukraine's Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The experience of the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi will definitely be used for Ukraine's victory.

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said this in an exclusive commentary to Ukrainian Radio .

"I am confident that the experience of Valerii Zaluzhnyi will definitely be used for our further victory," he assured.

Danilov added: "We are all Ukrainians. We understand that we need to be united in the fight against the aggressor, which is now temporarily on our territory. And we need to involve everyone who has experience, who has a desire to fight and fight for our victory."

As reported, the day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Today, on February 9, Zelensky awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov .