Bipartisan U.S. Congressional Delegation Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, has arrived in Kyiv.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the X social media site, Ukrinform reports.
"Great to welcome to Kyiv a bipartisan congressional delegation led by House Intelligence Chair Mike Turner and including French Hill, Jason Crow, Abigail Spanberger, and Zach Nunn," Brink wrote.
Congress to pass Ukraine aid, Nuland convinced
U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland visited Kyiv on January 31.
Photo: Bridget Brink / X
