Bipartisan U.S. Congressional Delegation Arrives In Kyiv

A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, has arrived in Kyiv.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the X social media site, Ukrinform reports.

"Great to welcome to Kyiv a bipartisan congressional delegation led by House Intelligence Chair Mike Turner and including French Hill, Jason Crow, Abigail Spanberger, and Zach Nunn," Brink wrote.

Photo: Bridget Brink / X