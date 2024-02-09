               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zelensky Meets With Members Of UWEC Work Group


2/9/2024 3:10:13 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with representatives of the Ukraine War Environmental Consequences Work Group.

The head of state announced this on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"The draft Environmental Treaty for Ukraine, developed by the International Group and presented today, is crucial, particularly, within the framework of implementing point eight of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which concerns environmental security," Zelensky said.

According to him, it is necessary to find common responses to all environmental threats created by war.

"Without this, there will be no return to normal, stable life," Zelensky said.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

Read also: Bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation arrives in Kyiv

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN09022024000193011044ID1107834433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search