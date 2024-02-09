Zelensky Meets With Members Of UWEC Work Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with representatives of the Ukraine War Environmental Consequences Work Group.

"The draft Environmental Treaty for Ukraine, developed by the International Group and presented today, is crucial, particularly, within the framework of implementing point eight of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which concerns environmental security," Zelensky said.

According to him, it is necessary to find common responses to all environmental threats created by war.

"Without this, there will be no return to normal, stable life," Zelensky said.

