U.S. Congressman Crow On Zaluzhnyi's Dismissal: President Has Right To Seek New Approach

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States recognizes Valerii Zaluzhnyi's leadership as Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and, at the same time, supports the right and responsibility of President Volodymyr Zelensky to seek a new approach after two years of war.

Congressman Jason Crow, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday, February 9, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Crow, the United States and Ukraine share one value - civilian control over the military. He said that this value has been time-tested and is very important for any democracy. A civic leader has the right and responsibility to choose leaders to move forward, Crow said. The United States understands that after two years of war, President Zelensky is looking for a renewal and a new approach, he said. This is also his right and the U.S. supports it, Crow said.

The congressman expressed deep respect and gratitude to Zaluzhnyi, who was in charge of the defense of Ukraine for the past two years and who stayed with his soldiers and did it amazingly.

On February 8, Zelensky appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine in place of Valerii Zaluzhnyi. On February 9, Zelensky awarded the Hero of Ukraine title to Zaluzhnyi and chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.