Death Toll From Russian Air Strike On Sumy Region Rises To Three

The number of people killed in a Russian air strike on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region has increased to three.

That's according to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, the enemy launched seven guided aerial bombs at the Sumy district. In one of the villages, the workshop of an agricultural firm was hit. The dead and wounded are civilian employees of the enterprises," the report reads.

The police and rescue workers are eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Earlier reports said that on February 9, at around 14:00, the invaders, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, carried out an air strike on the Sumy district from Russian territory.

According to preliminary reports, the enemy dropped seven guided aerial bombs on the Yunakivka, Khotin and Mykolaivka communities.

Photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service