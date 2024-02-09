Russians Drop Bombs On Beryslav, Wounding Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have dropped bombs on the district center of Beryslav in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, wounding an elderly woman.

The region's military administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Residential buildings and a critical infrastructure object were damaged by enemy fire. A 60-year-old woman was injured. She went to the hospital on her own. The victim was diagnosed with a concussion. Doctors are providing her with medical assistance," the post said.

Some 83% of apartment blocks and 57% of private buildings in the de-occupied city of Beryslav were damaged or destroyed by Russian shelling. Some 1,500 residents remain in the city.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional State Administration