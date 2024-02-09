Russians Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kherson from the left bank.

The head of the City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Explosions are heard in the coastal areas of Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," Mrochko wrote.

As reported, on February 8, two people were killed and another injured as a result of another enemy attack on the Kherson region.