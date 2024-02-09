Russians Shelling Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kherson from the left bank.
The head of the City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Explosions are heard in the coastal areas of Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," Mrochko wrote.
Read also:
Cooperation between Kherson
region and Netherlands continues and is at high level - RMA
As reported, on February 8, two people were killed and another injured as a result of another enemy attack on the Kherson region.
MENAFN09022024000193011044ID1107834425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.