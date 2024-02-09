Kyrgyz President Responds To Blinken's Concerns On Foreign Agents Bill

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov responds to Blinken's concerns about the
foreign agents bill, Trend reports, referring to the Kyrgyz Foreign
Ministry.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has delivered a response letter from
President Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken,
addressing internal matters.
"Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev met with US Ambassador
to the Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie to deliver President Sadyr
Japarov 's response to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken,
providing reasoned explanations regarding the country's domestic
political situation and democratic processes," the press service of
the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.
Previously, Blinken penned a letter to Japarov expressing
apprehension regarding the pending foreign agents bill.
"I am reaching out to express my concerns about the draft law on
foreign agents being considered by the parliament, particularly
given the strength of Kyrgyzstan's active civil society, which has
long been a cornerstone of democracy in the region," the letter
reads.
Blinken highlighted that, as it stands, this law puts at risk
Kyrgyz citizens' access to essential services, including healthcare
and education, provided by NGOs supported by the US government and
international partners.
"Certain U.S. implementing partners are deeply troubled by this
law, contemplating pausing their operations in Kyrgyzstan as a
precautionary measure," the US Secretary of State writes.
Kyrgyz parliamentary deputies, led by Nadira Narmatova, have
introduced amendments to the law on non-profit organizations (NPOs)
and the Criminal Code. Under the proposed amendments, NPOs
receiving foreign funding and involved in political activities will
be classified as "foreign agents" and listed in a special registry.
Additionally, penalties, including fines and up to ten years of
imprisonment, will be imposed on NPOs found to violate citizens'
rights and freedoms.
Deputies have already passed the draft law in the first reading,
prompting condemnation from a number of international communities
and organizations.
